Community Labs opening more COVID testing locations across San Antonio

As thousands of coronavirus cases are counted daily in Bexar County the need for testing locations remains high

SAN ANTONIO — As omicron cases rise across San Antonio more testing locations are opening across the city to meet the demand.

The testing site at St. Philip's College just opened this morning and there were not many people waiting for a test by the late morning, unlike the long lines we saw last week.

"The city's opening sites in different strategic areas in the community so that everybody has easy access to it," said Sal Webber, the Community Labs President.



Their goal remains to get people in and out and test results as fast as possible, and unlike with home tests, most of which you need to test twice, the tests being done by Community Labs are more accurate.

"The PCR tests like the ones being done here, today, by Community Labs, you only need to do them once," said Dr. Junda Woo, Metropolitan Health District's Medical Director.

"The tests are processed in our lab that's inside of Biobridge Global here in San Antonio, so they're they're not leaving the city for the process," Webber also said. "They are processed right here. In general, we're twenty 24 hour average that got interrupted with the logistics issue that we had."

The logistics issue was a delay in a shipment from FedEx of two chemicals used in the testing process. Webber says that isn't an issue anymore.

"We were able to receive everything that we collected on Friday, but we weren't able to process those until this morning," Webber told us. "So we resolved that supply issue at midnight last night and we should be caught up by Monday evening."