Common COVID-19 risk reducer could increase other health issues

Out of all the common surfaces, research finds the live virus can survive up to five days on glass surfaces like windows.

SAN ANTONIO — As some scientists raise concern that COVID-19 is airborne, new advice on one way to reduce the risk of contracting it may be a case of “one thing leads to another”.

According to a recent study, air conditioning systems may play a role in spreading the coronavirus. The solution from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention? Open a window.

But, what sounds like an easy solution could set you up for some other respiratory issues you may not realize are associated with windows – well, dirty windows, that is.

The experts at FISH Window Cleaning have an explanation of the risks. The local cleaning experts says there is some unpleasant stuff stuck to the windowpanes and settled into the sills just waiting to enter your home when you crack open a window.

Here are the top three troublesome triggers:

Attack of the Allergens - A thick layer of dust and dirt on the glass most likely contains stuff like dust, pollen, hair and other substances that could set off sneezing and coughing fits.

Mind the Mold - Windows are a fantastic breeding ground for mold. Breathing in the mold spores can trigger allergy and asthma attacks. People with comprised immune systems run the risk of infection.

Beware the Bird Poop - Doo-doo is a major don’t when it comes to our health. Contact with bird excrement can lead to respiratory diseases, yeast infections, and illnesses that affect the lungs and central nervous system, including forms of paralysis. In fact, bird droppings can carry up to 60 diseases, includinghistoplasmosis, a respiratory disease.

Cleaning windows is a seemingly simply chore which many people can get wrong. If you decide to tackle to task yourself, here are some of the best tips for cleaning the outside of your windows.