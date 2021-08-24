Decorated Army veteran and double amputee dies of COVID-19, family says he was not vaccinated

"These veterans when they are 21, they thought they were bulletproof and now they are 60 and they think they are COVID proof, and they are not," said Ginny Shaw.

SAN ANTONIO — He survived combat, but was killed by coronavirus. Sgt. Harry Shaw, who is a double amputee war veteran, lost his battle against the disease.

Wife Ginny Shaw said her husband was battling COVID-19 and passed away in his sleep. Ginny said he was not vaccinated.

"The first couple of days all I could see were the images on how we found him," she said. "These veterans when they are 21, they thought they were bulletproof and now they are 60 and they think they are COVID proof, and they are not."

Sgt. Shaw was a highly decorated Army veteran and was awarded the Purple Heart and a Bronze Star for valor. Mike Cotugno has known Shaw for five years. He called his friend a true patriot.

"I still can't believe Harry is gone," he said. "Always thought he was superman."

Sgt. Shaw lost both of his legs in 1983 during Grenada combat operations.

"You know by somebody that was blown up---by our forces when they gave the wrong coordinates and hit the wrong building that Harry was in---he never had a negative attitude," Cotugno said. "Always positive and wanting to help others."

Cotugno is with the organization Adapt A Vet. It helps rebuild homes for warriors. The Adapt A Vet Director of Operations said the Shaw home project was put on hold, years ago, at the request of his friend. Cotugno said Sgt. Shaw instead wanted those funds to help fellow veterans during Hurricane Harvey. The nonprofit plans to finish the Shaw home. Also, Cotugno is asking for monetary donations to help the family keep their way of living. Shaw leaves behind Ginny and a daughter with special needs.

"This is a very deserving family that needs our help," he said.

Ginny said as she looks ahead to life without her husband, she remembers how he pushed through adversity with courage.

"I have to follow his example," she said. "Get on with life as best as I can."