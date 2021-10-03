Comal ISD votes to make masks optional inside schools

It's now up to parents and teachers to decide on face coverings, effective Wednesday morning.

COMAL COUNTY, Texas — Masks are now optional at Comal ISD.

Tuesday night, the district's Board of Trustees decided to amend the district's health and safety guidelines. It's now up to parents and teachers to decide on face coverings, effective Wednesday morning when the state's mask mandate expires.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced last week his intentions to remove the statewide mandate as well as other COVID-19 restrictions, allowing businesses to reopen at 100 percent capacity and to make the choice whether to require face coverings.

In San Antonio, San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff signed an updated order for businesses Tuesday evening. The order makes it clear that all businesses must continue to implement and post a health and safety policy.