Comal ISD school board president draws criticism for writing 'China virus'

The term, considered to be a racist slur that could endanger Asian Americans, was written in a letter to the district's booster club.

Some parents of Comald ISD students are raising concerns regarding the school board president after he referred to the coronavirus as the "China virus."

David Drastata has since issued an apology. However, usage of the term lingers in the mind of parent Morena Hockley.

"It was just a gut punch, "she said.

Hockley is a mother of four kids who attend school in Comal ISD. She said she was disturbed and disappointed by the words "China virus" written in a recent letter sent out by Drastata, who is also president of the Canyon High School Athletic Booster Club.

"To see it on a website and hear it coming from the president of the board, it honestly made me scared for my kids," she said.

The letter was sent out to members of the booster club. Some, like Hockley, claim term is a form of hate speech. Her kids are of Asian descent.

"It is not the name of the virus," she said. "No medical organization is using this name. So, really, people who are using it are (using it) to mock people of Asian descent."

The letter on the website has since changed, removing what is considered by many to be a slur. The school board president has also issued an apology, posting it on the website.

He also sent this statement to KENS 5:

"In my letter to the Canyon ABC on August 17, I referred to COVID-19 in a manner that has caused offence; for this I sincerely apologize. My choice of words should not be a reflection on the Canyon Athletic Booster Club, Canyon High School or Comal ISD. This incident has given me pause to reflect on how important it is to be thoughtful in my words, actions and deeds.

"Again, please accept my sincerest apologies."

"People are defending him and saying it was just a joke," Hockley said. "I get that they want to defend him, it seems like he is a nice guy and well-respected. But it was a missed opportunity to say it was not OK. And 'I shouldn't have said it.'"