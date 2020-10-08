Comal ISD student tests positive for COVID-19 after attending band practice

The district says the student is self-isolating, and the equipment they used has been sanitized.

SAN ANTONIO — Officials with the Comal Independent School District told parents a high school student who attended on-campus band practice last week has been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus—marking the first positive case for a regional school district that has been confirmed by officials.

"Out of an abundance of caution, the student will self-isolate and not return to band camp until health guidelines required by the UIL and the state are met," a letter sent to parents states, adding that the equipment the Canyon High School student used has been sanitized.

The letter also says the COVID-19-positive student had passed a prior screening "and abided by all social distancing and hygiene-related safety measures" before the band practice. The development comes about two weeks before Comal ISD is scheduled to welcome students back for the start of the year on August 25.

Meanwhile, band practice has continued at the high school. Comal ISD Spokesperson Steve Sanford also sent KENS 5 the following statement:

“The marching bands programs in Comal ISD have, and will continue to, follow all established guidelines and protocols outlined by the UIL and the district as they continue their band camps this week.”