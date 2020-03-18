SAN ANTONIO — Comal County has its first confirmed case of coronavirus, officials said on Wednesday, and county leaders have issued a local disaster declaration that will remain in effect, for now, for a week.

According to officials, the COVID-19 case is travel-related, and the affected person "has been self-quarantined since their arrival in the community," preventing any contact with neighbors or others in Comal County.

County officials say there's been an increase in tests from health care providers in recent days. Neighboring Bexar County has seen a similar effort to increase testing, and the increase in Bexar County coronavirus cases officially increased to 11 on Tuesday. Nearby Medina County also confirmed its first positive case on Tuesday.

The public is encouraged to continue practicing social distancing and limiting non-essential travel outside of the home in order to help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Wednesday, March 18

11:51 a.m.

All felony jury trials will be canceled through May 31, 2020. Additionally, all felony non-jury dockets are canceled through April 12, 2020.





