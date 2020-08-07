Comal County reports six new deaths tied to nursing homes

Comal County reported 103 new cases of coronavirus Wednesday morning, bringing the total to 1,092.

COMAL COUNTY, Texas — Comal County reported 103 new cases of coronavirus Wednesday morning (bringing the total to 1,092) and confirmed that six COVID-19 deaths are tied to nursing homes.

Officials in the county said five of the deaths occurred among residents of The Heights of Bulverde, and the sixth was a resident of Kirkwood Manor in New Braunfels.

Comal County officials said the Kirkwood Manor resident was a man in his 90s who died Monday in a San Antonio hospital. The five Heights of Bulverde residents were:

A man in his 60s who died July 1 in a San Antonio hospital.

A woman in her 80s with underlying medical conditions who died at the facility Monday.

Another woman in her 80s died in a San Antonio hospital Monday.

A woman in her 70s who died in a San Antonio hospital Tuesday.

A man in his 90s with underlying medical conditions who died in a New Braunfels hospital Tuesday.

On Tuesday, Comal County health officials reported 82 new cases of the coronavirus, bringing the total there to 989. Nine people have now died in the county, while 338 have recovered.