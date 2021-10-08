Comal County health director seeking additional resources for educating people on COVID-19 vaccine

Amid a surge of hospitalizations, Comal County's health director says educating people on the best defense against the virus is key.

COMAL COUNTY, Texas — In Comal County, the number of hospitalized OVID-19 patients is at one of its highest points in the pandemic.

Many of those cases are affecting people who haven't been vaccinated. Now, the county wants to have a new tool in educating people about the vaccine’s safety.

As of Tuesday there are 95 COVID-19 patients in Comal County hospitals, up from 66 patients on Friday. Among the patients, 17 are in the ICU and four are on ventilators.

Cheryl Fraser, Comal County’s director of public health tells KENS 5 that 96% of those patients reported in Tuesday’s numbers haven't been immunized.

“We’re seeing most of the ones that are hospitalized, or the deaths, are the unvaccinated. So that’s quite alarming when there’s something we can do about it,” Fraser said.

Fraser says one of their biggest challenges is educating people that the vaccine works.

“What I’m hearing the most is, 'It’s still under the emergency-use authorization, so it’s not even FDA-approved.' And I think that’s just a title that people get hung up on; the data is there that it’s safe,” he said.

On Thursday, Fraser plans to ask county commissioners for grant money to hire a public community health educator.

“This person would go into the community and hold maybe town halls or education sessions and talk to people and try to answer those questions and find out why they’re not getting vaccinated, and see if we can give them the resources they need to feel comfortable getting that vaccine,” Fraser explains.

It’s not clear how much grant money is needed. But she says the goal of getting shots in arms will help take the burden off the healthcare system.

“I just want to stress how stressed our hospital systems are right now, and this vaccine is the only thing we have and the best defense we have against this virus”