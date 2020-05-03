DENVER — Two people in Colorado have tested positive for COVID-19, a new strain of coronavirus, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) and Gov. Jared Polis announced Thursday.

One case, a man is in his 30s, is an out-of-state visitor who was in Summit County, CDPHE said. The man had known exposure to the virus through close contact with a person with COVID-19 outside of Colorado, health officials said.

Polis said in the first case announced, the man was visiting from another state and had traveled to Italy in February.

The man traveled from Denver International Airport (DIA) to Summit County and stayed with friends in a condo. On March 3, he developed symptoms and went to St. Anthony's Medical Center in Frisco. It was advised he move to a lower altitude so he traveled in a personal vehicle with his fiance to a metro-area hospital.

The man involved in the first case is now in self-quarantine. Two individuals that shared the condo with the man are also being quarantined, Polis said.

Details on the second case were not shared, but Polis said it appears the cases are not related.

RELATED: 26 mumps cases reported in Keystone

"We have an incredible team in place to keep Coloradans safe," he said. "We've engaged our emergency response plan, and will continue testing ... anyone in the chain of contact with the presumptive cases will be tested."

Polis on Thursday said so far the state has tested 93 people with negative results and another 38 tests are pending.

Center for Disease Control guidelines say no one who was at DIA should be at risk.

Polis stressed avoiding contact with people who are sick, staying home if you are sick and frequently cleaning areas in your home as well as your hands.

"Coloradans get sick every day," he said. "I don't want people to panic because of this."

CDPHE said the testing was conducted at the state level, so the cases are a “presumptive positive,” and will be sent to the CDC for official confirmation.

Public health practitioners are investigating and will attempt to notify anyone else who may have been exposed because of this case, CDPHE said.

The news comes after several states have reported cases of COVID-19, including 22 in New York – a number that doubled overnight – and 11 deaths in Washington.

RELATED: Here are the deaths and cases of coronavirus in Washington state

RELATED: Coronavirus live updates: 11th Washington death, Senate passes $8.3 billion bill to fight virus

In late January, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared “a public health emergency of international concern," after the COVID-19 epidemic had risen to the level of a public health concern in multiple nations – requiring a coordinated international response.

Bob McDonald, executive director of Denver Department of Public Health & Environment (DDPHE), answered questions earlier this week about how Denver has prepared for potential disease outbreaks.

RELATED: How Denver has prepared for a possible coronavirus outbreak

But questions have surfaced about the state's testing of the disease. Colorado, as of this week, has the capacity to test upward of 160 samples per day for the new strain of coronavirus, but so far the state lab has yet to test anywhere near that number, according to state health officials interviewed by 9Wants to Know.

RELATED: Colorado's COVID-19 testing falling way short of capacity

On Wednesday, officials announced two people in the Denver metro area were self-quarantined after possible exposure to COVID-19.

RELATED: Federal Center employee in Lakewood self-quarantined, may have been exposed to COVID-19

RELATED: Boulder Valley substitute not showing symptoms after cruise with people who had COVID-19

> This story is developing and will be updated.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

RELATED: Coronavirus through the eyes of a doctor

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: COVID-19 Coronavirus