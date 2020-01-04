The U.S. Coast Guard issued new guidelines for cruise ships in one of its largest districts: Stay at sea until further notice.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, all cruise ships in the 7th District -- which includes Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, Puerto Rico and dozens of islands in the Caribbean -- must isolate sick passengers indefinitely. And, ships with sick passengers must first seek aid from the country where the ship is registered before requesting assistance from resources in South Florida.

Most of the cruise ships hovering off South Florida are registered in the Bahamas, so they must first seek medical aid from that country. According to the Miami Herald, there are more than a dozen cruise ships off the coast.

"Although the Coast Guard continues to prioritize the safety of life at sea and the safety of U.S. ports and waterways, the recent increase in medical consultations (MEDICOs), ultimately resulting in medical evacuations (MEDEVAC), has placed, and is expected to increase, strains on local medical resources," the Coast Guard said in a bulletin.

The bulletin also says cruise ships wanting to evacuate a sick person to shore must first consult with the Coast Guard Flight Surgeon, who will decide if the person can leave the ship. Then, if the medevac is approved, the cruise line has to book commercial transportation ashore, confirm medical services are available at a local hospital and then book a private ambulance.

Ships with more than 50 people on board are required to stock up on medical supplies and personnel to care for sick passengers for an indefinite period of time.

The Coast Guard said cruise ships must also give an updated report of sick passengers and those who have died each day or face "civil penalties or criminal prosecution."

Three cruise ships trying to get to Florida include Holland America's Zaandam and Rotterdam and Princess' Coral Princess.

The Zaandam reported March 30 that four passengers had died on board though it did not detail the causes of death. Its sister ship Rotterdam had been assisting the sick ship by taking some healthy passengers and providing supplies.

The Coral Princess ship said it's expected to arrive on April 4 in Fort Lauderdale. Officials on the ship said it has a "higher-than-normal" number of people with flu-like symptoms on board and several have tested positive for the flu.

