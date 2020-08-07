Mayor looks to lawyers in fight to cancel Republican convention in Houston over COVID-19 concerns

The Republican Party has said despite the COVID-19 concerns, it intends to proceed with the in-person gathering.

HOUSTON — Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner confirmed Wednesday that he has asked Houston First and the city’s lawyers to review the contract for the upcoming state Republican convention.

Editor's note: The video in this story is from a July 7th broadcast in which Republican leaders said the convention would go on

Turner said he is looking for any provisions that would allow him to cancel the event, which is scheduled to take place next week at the George R. Brown Convention Center.

The Republican Party has previously said, despite the mayor's concerns over the coronavirus, it intends to proceed with the in-person gathering.

The mayor said Houston Public Health Authority Dr. David Persse sent a letter to him on Tuesday night, calling use of the convention center over the next month a “clear and present danger” to convention attendees, workers and employees, reported KHOU 11's Adam Bennett.

Earlier this week, Republican Party of Texas Chairman James Dickey said the party had implemented several safety measures, including thermal scans, limited entryways, expanded floor plans and hand sanitizer stations for the July 16 to 18 event.