City to give out free coronavirus safety supply kits on May 27

SAN ANTONIO — The City of San Antonio plans to hand out coronavirus safety supply kits to help small businesses and nonprofits prepare to open.
The “Greater. SAfer. Together. Supply Pickup Day” will be held on May 27 at the Alamodome.
The supplies in each kit include:
- One non-contact thermometer
- Two gallons of hand sanitizer
- Face masks
The kits are only for small businesses and nonprofits that have a public-serving location within the City of San Antonio. Additional requirements are as follows:
- Must have been impacted by state or local COVID-19 executive order closure requirements
- Must have been in operation prior to March 1, 2020
- Must have no more than 25 employees (full or part time) or contract workers
Businesses and organizations that meet those requirements will have to register before picking up the safety supply kit. You can find the registration link here.
You can also call 311 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Quantities are limited. Registrations are accepted on a first come, first served basis.