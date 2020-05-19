City to give out free coronavirus safety supply kits on May 27

The “Greater. SAfer. Together. Supply Pickup Day” will be held at the Alamodome.

SAN ANTONIO — The City of San Antonio plans to hand out coronavirus safety supply kits to help small businesses and nonprofits prepare to open.

The “Greater. SAfer. Together. Supply Pickup Day” will be held on May 27 at the Alamodome.

The supplies in each kit include:

One non-contact thermometer

Two gallons of hand sanitizer

Face masks

The kits are only for small businesses and nonprofits that have a public-serving location within the City of San Antonio. Additional requirements are as follows:

Must have been impacted by state or local COVID-19 executive order closure requirements

Must have been in operation prior to March 1, 2020

Must have no more than 25 employees (full or part time) or contract workers

Businesses and organizations that meet those requirements will have to register before picking up the safety supply kit. You can find the registration link here.