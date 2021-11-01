City prepares for mass vaccinations | Here's what you should know

“We have three mass vaccination sites here in Bexar County,” San Antonio Metro Health Assistant Director Dr. Anita Kurian said.

SAN ANTONIO — This week the city plans to vaccinate the most people in a week since the coronavirus vaccinations began. There are some things people need to know before they show up to receive their vaccine.

For starters Dr. Kurian says if someone has gotten another vaccination recently, they may need to wait two weeks before getting the COVID-19 vaccination.

“Ideally we recommend you wait at least 14 days before or after administration of any other vaccines,” Dr. Kurian said.

With three mass vaccination site across the city Dr. Kurian says before you leave you need to know which location you’re signed up for, and which vaccine you’ll be receiving.

“Show up as close to your appointment time as possible to avoid any congestion and frustration at the site,” Dr. Kurian said.

After someone receives the first dose of their vaccine treatment, UT Health San Antonio Medical Director Dr. Robert Leverence says they could still catch the virus.

“Some people will unfortunately get COVID between their first shot, and their second shot. So they should delay the second shot until they’re completely recovered,” Dr. Leverence said.

The doctor says they should still practice all safety measures because the vaccine isn’t most effective until after the second dose has been received. Even then, the doctors says they could still pass the virus to others.