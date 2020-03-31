San Antonio city leaders are assuring residents that trash pickup will continue as scheduled despite increased demand for trash and recycling services.

In a tweet from the City of San Antonio Twitter account, leaders posted that because more people are staying inside their homes, there is more trash to collect. Last week, residents were ordered to stay home from their jobs unless they were classified as an essential service.

The tweet did warn that if trash collectors do not come at the normal time, they will get there eventually and some of the times may be different. But, they said the service would not be interrupted overall.

