SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio had been the last major Texas city not to order a temporary closure of bars and restaurants as the fight to contain the coronavirus continues, but that will change Wednesday night.

Following in the footsteps of Austin, Houston and Dallas, city officials ordered that, effective midnight Wednesday night, dine-in services at restaurants will be suspended; additionally, bars, gyms, bingo parlors, bowling alleys and other "non-essential businesses" must close.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg called the order "the most difficult phase" in ongoing efforts to contain COVID-19, which has infected 83 people across Texas and killed three. He also emphasized that there is and will continue to be a steady supply of food in grocery stores, which will remain open in the Alamo City, as will other "essential" businesses.

"Food, water and other essential goods are plentiful," Nirenberg said. "We do not have shortages. The shelves have been empty at times due to unnecessary hoarding. We must act accordingly."

Nirenberg additionally recommended that city residents stay indoors from 10 p.m. at night until the next morning to help alleviate stress on first responders, and to further strengthen social distancing efforts in the metro.

"We need collaboration now to make the best of this situation," he said.

Meanwhile, Bexar County leaders said that other restaurants and bars not within San Antonio premises – including the Alamo Heights, Castle Hills and Live Oak communities – are ordered to follow the latest guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control, including limiting occupancy by half, keeping tables six feet apart from each other, not allowing parties of more than five people at a single table and adopting screening measures for employees.

