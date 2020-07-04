SAN ANTONIO — During a special meeting of the San Antonio City Council on Tuesday, members heard a presentation about efforts to address the homeless population during coronavirus distancing measures.

A homeless connection hotline will launch Thursday. City officials said Haven for Hope and other shelters are no longer accepting residents, making it even more difficult for the homeless population.

The hotline will help them connect to still-available resources.

The city also heard about funding available from the CARES Act federal stimulus bill to help the homeless population. That includes funding for high risk homeless indivuals to stay in hotel rooms. It also includes meal distribution from the San Antonio Food Bank and a plan to open a temporary overflow shelter to house up to 200 people.

Below is some information shared at the city council meeting:

