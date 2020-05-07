City of San Antonio testing sites will only test people with coronavirus symptoms

This change will impact the free tests done at Freeman Coliseum, Kazen Middle School and Cuellar Community Center starting Monday, July 6.

SAN ANTONIO — Coronavirus testing sites managed by the City of San Antonio will only test people experiencing symptoms starting on Monday, July 6.

This change will impact the free tests done at Freeman Coliseum, Kazen Middle School and Cuellar Community Center. Cases and hospitalizations continue to rise in the San Antonio area, and city health officials want to reserve the tests for people who are clearly sick.

"Prioritizing people who have symptoms helps make sure they are tested as soon as possible to then isolate or connect them with their health provider if treatment is needed," city officials said. "The high demand for no cost testing has at times not allowed people with symptoms to be tested expeditiously."

The City had been testing some without symptoms because people can have and spread the virus before symptoms present.

“Taking a COVID-19 test will give you results from a moment in time. A person who has been exposed to the virus needs to quarantine for 14 days from that exposure regardless of a negative COVID-19 test.” said Assistant City Manager Dr. Colleen Bridger.

These free tests are meant for people with less access to healthcare, and city leaders are asking San Antonians to think about their neighbors when seeking testing and treatment.