City of San Antonio announces Phase 3 of coronavirus reopening plan

The city manager said parks, convention facilities, and several other departments and services will reopen as the risk level in the city is categorized as "safe."

SAN ANTONIO — The City of San Antonio announced Monday that it is entering Phase 3 of the four-phase Return to Work Plan after weeks of relatively low coronavirus numbers.

The transmission risk level has been categorized as "safe" based on progress and warning indicators, and several public-facing services, including parks and convention facilities, are reopening.

Here's the full update from the city, with timelines and specifics for all departments impacted:

Parks and Recreation: Effective today, basketball courts, skate parks, playgrounds, sports fields and fitness stations are open. The ten-person limit at City parks and plazas has been lifted, and reservations for outdoor park amenities is now open. Special Events in the parks are allowed with maximum attendance of 250 through Dec. 2020. Indoor facilities, including community and adult/senior centers, clubhouses, the San Antonio Natatorium (indoor pool) and gyms will remain closed for now. Splashpads remain closed until March 2021.

Additionally:

Reservations for indoor spaces start on Nov. 16 with maximum of 50 Individuals.

Daytime Virtual Learning Hubs will open in 8 locations with an anticipated capacity of 50 participants.

Adult Senior Centers open by Nov. 9 with reduced capacity.

Natatorium will open by Nov. 16 with a modified operating schedule.

Urban Ecology Center at Hardberger Park will open by Nov. 16 with a maximum capacity of 50.

Outdoor pools will resume seasonal operations (May – Aug.)

Ron Darner Reservations Office and Enrique Barrera Fitness Center will reopen by Oct. 31.

Fitness in the Park programming will resume by Oct. 31.

Municipal Court: Effective Oct. 19, the court will partially reopen, with modified in-person services for limited number of appearances and hearings. In addition, court users will still have contact-free services available. Efforts will be made to settle uncontested cases remotely. Uncontested proceedings that cannot successfully be conducted remotely will be done in-person. Non-jury contested cases will be heard and jury contested cases will be set in phase 4 of the re-openings. Attorneys will have access to all public services, as well as Attorney Connect online service.

Convention Sports Facilities: Effective today, the Alamodome is open with a reduced capacity of 17 percent, and the Convention Center is open with a reduced average capacity of 25 percent or less. The Lila Cockrell Theatre at the Convention Center and Jo Long Theatre at the Carver have a reduced occupancy of approximately 15 percent.

Pre-K4SA: Instructional staff returned on Sept. 8, implemented a phased approach to bring back students who have elected In-Person Learning. Classroom sizes are fixed at 6 or fewer students per classroom.

San Antonio Public Libraries: Curbside services continue with managed access and limited hours (40 hours/week) at 9 locations for internet usage. A timeline of reopening from the Library will be shared later in September.

City Clerk: Effective Oct. 1, Vital Records Office & Passport services will partially reopen with increased capacity of 25 percent in the lobby. (These services are currently available by appointment only.)

Neighborhood and Housing Services: Effective Oct. 19, the following programs will partially open by appointment only: Emergency Housing and Assistance, Under 1 Roof, Green and Healthy Homes, Minor Home Repair and Owner Occupied Rehab Programs. Servicing for these programs remains at the Financial and Housing Resource Recovery Center. On-site Eviction Court Team support continues to be provided at the Bexar County Justice of the Peace Courthouses 1-4.

Department of Human Services: Effective Nov. 9, Senior Centers will re-open to public at reduced capacity (25 percent initially) with a staggered schedule based on center capacity. Part-time Nutrition Sites remain closed. Virtual programming will continue, and meals will continue to be distributed curbside.

Development Services and Office of Historic Preservation: By approximately Oct. 19, the Development Services One Stop Center will increase customer intake to no more than 30 customers in the building. Customers will be serviced by the open public counter with clear barriers and other personal protective equipment. (These services are currently available by appointment only.)