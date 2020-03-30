SAN ANTONIO — In the latest development regarding the coronavirus pandemic, Mayor Ron Nirenberg announced Monday the formation of groups that will act as "strike groups."

"To meet these significant challenges, we are appointing the COVID-19 Community Action working groups, which will act as strike teams focused on immediate areas of impact within our community," Nirenberg said in a release to KENS 5. "These working groups - composed of council members, county commissioners and community leaders - are charged with identifying measures to mitigate the challenge, recommending measures for long-term recovery and identifying local/state/federal resources to assist the community."

Gordon Hartman, the creator of Morgan's Wonderland, was named to coordinate and manage the process. Nirenberg said the groups will meet as often as needed and will also be provided support by the City Manager and County Manager.

The groups include: federal and state government advocacy, philanthropy, food and shelter, business and employment and social services.