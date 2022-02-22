City of San Antonio and Community Labs consolidate COVID-19 testing sites

The City will be going from 7 sites down to 3, citing a decrease in demand for testing.

SAN ANTONIO — The City of San Antonio and Community Labs announced on Tuesday that due to a decrease in demand for COVID-19 testing, they would be closing down four sites.

"In mid-January, Community Labs tested more than 6,000 people a day at its eight public testing locations. By early February, that number had dropped to about 600 people a day and last week, on February 17, fewer than 200 people a day were seeking tests at the Community Labs public testing locations," they said in a release.

"The positivity rate as the public sites decreased from 53% in mid- January to about 14% currently. The positivity rate is specific to the Community Labs public testing locations and is not a measure of the larger population’s positivity rate."

The following sites will close after 6 p.m. on Thursday:

Copernicus Community Center, 5003 Lord Rd., 78220

Yates Community Center, 568 Rasa Drive, 78227

St. Philip’s College, 1801 Martin Luther King Drive, 78203

Melendrez Community Center, 5919 W. Commerce St., 78237

These locations will remain open for free PCR tests from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday:

Divine Providence Catholic Church, 5667 Old Pearsall Rd., 78242

Alamo Colleges District Support Operations Building, 2222 N. Alamo St., 78215

Wonderland of the Americas, 4522 Fredericksburg Rd., 78201