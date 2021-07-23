City, hospital leaders to provide update on COVID-19 cases and vaccination rates

You can watch the press conference in the "watch live" video above at 2 p.m. Friday.

SAN ANTONIO — The City of San Antonio and local hospital leaders will provide an update on COVID-19 cases, hospitalizes and vaccination rates in the region.

The positivity rate increased to 13.5% on Monday, July 19, continuing its concerning rise of more than 8 percentage points over the last two weeks.

There are 294 COVID-19 patients in area hospitals. Officials will provide information on testing locations, upcoming vaccination clinics and urge residents to get vaccinated to help protect yourself and loved ones from COVID-19.

You can watch the press conference in the "watch live" video above at 2 p.m. Friday.

Here are the latest numbers reported by Bexar County and state officials:

Bexar County (data as of Wednesday, July 21):

The positivity rate increased to 13.5% on Monday, July 19, continuing its concerning rise of more than 8 percentage points over the last two weeks.

The 7-day moving average of new cases spiked from 265 cases per day to 363 cases per day, and the total number of cases rose to 233,167.

Six new deaths were reported in the past 14 days, and the county's death toll rose to 3,586, confirmed by Metro Health.

397 patients currently hospitalized; of those, 49 are on ventilators and 110 are in intensive care.

Metro Health reports new data at 4 p.m. every Wednesday.

Texas (data as of Thursday, July 22):

8,595 cases were reported, including 6,417 new confirmed, 1,895 new probable, and 283 backlogged cases. More than 2.59 million Texans have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

40 additional deaths were reported, raising the statewide death toll from virus complications to 51,749.

3,692 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients were hospitalized across Texas, as of Thursday.

More county case information is available through the Texas Department of Health Services COVID-19 dashboard.

Vaccine Progress in Bexar County

The following numbers are provided by San Antonio Metro Health. A full breakdown can be found here.

1,254,379 Bexar County residents have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, representing 75.5 percent of the county's population eligible to receive a vaccination.

Bexar County residents have received of the coronavirus vaccine, representing percent of the county's population eligible to receive a vaccination. 1,039,246 Bexar County residents are fully vaccinated , representing 62.5 percent of the county's population eligible to receive a vaccination.

Bexar County residents are , representing percent of the county's population eligible to receive a vaccination. 215,133 Bexar County residents have not yet received their second vaccine dose.

For more on vaccine progress in Bexar County, click here.

Officials with the Centers for Disease Control say the Delta variant now makes up 83% of new coronavirus cases—amounting to a huge jump from just two weeks ago, when the variant accounted for 50% of new diagnoses.

Democratic State Rep. Trey Martinez Fischer, who represents a part of northwest San Antonio, and some Olympics athletes are among the high-profile cases of vaccinated people coming down with what is likely the Delta variant of the coronavirus, showing just how contagious it is.

As for those who are still unvaccinated, experts say the chance of catching COVID-19 is now very high.