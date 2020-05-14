City Base Entertainment set to open its doors

"...we're ready to get people back to enjoying the movies and movie theater snacks in a safe manner."

SAN ANTONIO — Another movie theater is opening its doors in San Antonio; City Base Entertainment is set to welcome customers on Friday.

The company shared its new safety procedures that will be implemented for guest safety. "All social distancing guidelines from the state will be in effect at the theater, and though not required, personal protective equipment is encouraged for any guests while making their way through the box office, concessions or other areas where a 6-foot distance is harder to maintain."

The arcade at City Base will remain closed until further notice.

Sanitizer will be available at the ticket kiosks and similar practices will be in place at the bar and the concession stands, the company says.

Theaters will be filled at the 25% capacity rate and showtimes will run from 11 a.m. through 8:30 p.m. Guests will be required to spread out throughout the theater with open seats between parties.