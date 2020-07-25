11 youths at San Antonio children's shelter test positive for COVID-19

Officials say measures are being taken to limit the spread.

SAN ANTONIO — Amid a month that has seen more younger residents of Bexar County be infected with the novel coronavirus, a San Antonio children's shelter says 11 of its youth have tested positive.

Officials with The Children's Shelter, located on the west side, confirmed the diagnoses to KENS 5 Friday evening. The 11 cases represent a sizeable piece of the 39 youths that officials say are currently at the shelter. Their exact ages are unclear.

Those who have tested positive have been isolated, and are being tended to "by a select group of staff to minimize exposure," said Anais Miracle, a spokesperson for The Children's Shelter. In the meantime, the facility is also putting a hold on taking in new youths.

"We are in direct communication with the City of San Antonio Metro Health District to receive guidance to ensure we minimize the risk of spreading COVID-19," Miracle said, adding that staff have been utilizing personal protective equipment since the start of the ongoing pandemic and it's actively continuing to sterilize the shelte.r