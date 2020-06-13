Chicken N Pickle employee tests positive for coronavirus, temporarily closes for cleaning

The restaurant near UTSA closed to clean Friday after an employee tested positive. This comes as Texas restaurants can now operate at 75% capacity.

SAN ANTONIO — While some restaurants in San Antonio are gearing up for larger crowds this weekend, one has temporarily closed its doors for cleaning.

An employee at Chicken N Pickle, near UTSA, has tested positive for the coronavirus. A spokesperson with the restaurant said they were notified on Friday afternoon and immediately closed down to sanitize the entire facility.

A post on the Chicken N Pickle Facebook page said in part:

"The referenced employee had no symptoms while at work, followed safety protocol and as defined by the CDC, had no close contact with staff or customers. Upon returning, we will continue to follow our employee guidelines that include monitoring temperatures, ensuring masks are worn and social distancing guidelines are observed. We will continue to regularly sanitize all surfaces and our seating will remain appropriately distanced to allow for the safety and comfort of our guests. Our top priority remains to ensure a safe work environment for all employees while providing a safe, comfortable entertainment environment for our guests. "

The spokesperson said they plan to reopen Saturday after the restaurant is thoroughly cleaned.

Governor Greg Abbott's next phase of reopening Texas started Friday. Restaurants are now allowed to operate at 75 percent capacity, rather than 50 percent.

According to Governor Abbott, minimum heath protocols for serving customers include: