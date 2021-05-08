Chase your vaccine shot with a tequila shot and a cold pint for free at this San Antonio bar

Southtown favorite 'The Friendly Spot' will be serving up more than cold brews on Friday.

SAN ANTONIO — From a hundred bucks, to free beer and tequila, San Antonio is ramping up its push to get holdouts vaccinated. Meanwhile, hospitalizations keep climbing.

New data Thursday showed Bexar County inching closer to 1,000 COVID patients. More than 200 are in the ICU. Officials said the overwhelming majority are unvaccinated.

Southtown favorite 'The Friendly Spot' will be serving up more than cold brews on Friday. Owner Jody Bailey Newman is encouraging people to get vaccinated.

"Let's do this SA," she said. A friendly fun environment to get your vaccine."

For the second time, the San Antonio Icehouse will host a COVID vaccine drive on Friday, and here's something to cheer about. If you get your COVID shot, you'll get something in return.

"You will get a cold pint of beer and a shot of Patron," she said.

Newman said if you're vaccinated, she encourages you to bring a friend who needs the jab, because you too will be rewarded.

"Now, we say get your vaccine to save local independent small business," she said.

Last year, the business was closed for more than five months. Newman doesn't want to go through that again.

"Listen, we don't want to enforce masks," the owner said. "We don't want you to show us your card. We don't want to do any of that."

Metro Health is on the incentive bandwagon too to get more people vaccinated in Bexar County. Spokesman Rudy Arispe said their goal is to get more people vaccinated.

"The population that we are targeting is the younger population, 18-to-34."

Right now, more than 63 percent of people 12 and older are fully vaccinated. But rates are lagging for young people ages 19-to-29. Recently, Metro Health has seen success in giving out Six Flags and Spurs tickets. Now, a $100 gift card is in the works.

"Metro Health wants to do whatever we can to get people vaccinated," he said. We know the virus is ramping up again. We are ready to throw everything in."

The city is waiting on approval from the feds, maybe in the next 30 days for the $100 gift card program. In the meantime, it will continue hosting pop-up vaccine sites.