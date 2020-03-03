SAN ANTONIO — Monday night, the Centers for Disease Control announced that evacuees at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland who haven't had symptoms of the coronavirus for the required 14-day quarantine are now medically cleared to leave.

The CDC also announced a change in their protocol; no person will be released from quarantine if there are any pending coronavirus test results.

Some of those inside the quarantine at JBSA-Lackland spoke to KENS 5 Monday night. One woman said she was being pushed to their breaking point.

"It's another kick in the gut," Dr. Sommer Gunia said. "The last two times we packed up we got the same news - we don't get to go home. We get to be prisoners again. How long? We don't know. Nobody's talking to us."



For Gunia, another day in quarantine means more time away from her patients.



"I have cancer patients I'm supposed to do surgery on, on Wednesday. For them to just pull the rug out from underneath all of us it realty affected us."

She's also worried about the quality of care she and other passengers are receiving at JBSA-Lackland, explaining that some people have lost loved ones and missed weddings while waiting to be released.



"If we're all going to have to stay here, we're just not going to eat. We'll go on a starvation crusade," Gunia said.



A hunger strike is an extreme response, but she's serious. She's called on lawmakers, including President Trump, to listen to their plight.



"All we did was go on a dream vacation, which is a cruise that we saved up money for and now we're being treated like prisoners," Gunia said. "We did nothing wrong. We're not criminals, but we're being treated that way."



She's been in contact with other Diamond Princess passengers sent to California, who've since been released from quarantine. Her concern is being used as a political pawn here in Texas, while getting no updates on when she'll be home.

"By God, we don't want to get anyone sick, but after 26 days we've shown that we're healthy," Gunia said. "We don't have this virus and we're healthy enough to go home."



Rachel and Tyler Torres call North Texas home; they're taking a possible quarantine extension in stride.

"Our parents are on vacation in Hawaii and turned on the tv and the first thing they saw were our faces," Torres said. "The food has been nice. We got some Texas barbecue. We got some burgers we're about to eat."



They also want to be home, but want everyone on the outside to know they aren't sick - and they aren't spreading the coronavirus.



"I think it's important to remember that we all tested negative, we've never had signs of COVID-19 and never been diagnosed with COVID-19."

