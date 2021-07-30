CDC warns future coronavirus mutations could evade vaccine defense

A vaccine-nullifying variant could be "a few mutations, potentially, away," the CDC director warned this week.

SAN ANTONIO — Centers for Disease Control director Rochelle Walensky warned this week that future coronavirus variants might be too contagious for current FDA-approved vaccines to stop.

"The big concern is that the next variant might emerge – just a few mutations, potentially, away – that could potentially evade our vaccines," she told reporters Wednesday.

The coronavirus has already mutated a number of times. The CDC says the Delta variant, originally identified in India, is currently the dominant strain and accounts for more than 80% of infections in the United States.

Doctors believe the Delta variant is 60% more infectious than the Alpha variant, originally identified in the U.K. New data from the CDC indicates the coronavirus is now as contagious as chickenpox, and more infectious than the common cold.

"Viruses want to be more contagious because they're trying to reproduce," Christus Health Dr. Marisa Emmons said. "The more organisms that they can get into, the better they can reproduce."

Viruses need to replicate to mutate, doctors say. Unvaccinated people offer COVID-19 a breeding ground.

"If we continue to have an environment where the virus can go from individual to individual because of people who are unvaccinated, we're going to see more mutations," said Dr. Michael Almaleh, medical director for WellMed's vaccination clinics. "If this virus can't infect a host, it can't replicate and create more mutations and more strains."

Baptist Health physician Dr. Monica Chopra likened viral mutation to a wildfire.

"If you're able to use a vaccine to smother some of the wildfire, but people keep adding fuel to the fire by carrying around the disease, then that makes it impossible to get rid of that wildfire," she said. "That's really what we're fighting."

Walensky says she's concerned some future variant will be tailored to consistently slip past the vaccine's defense. The Delta variant is already capable of infecting vaccinated people, though these "breakthrough infections" do not appear to be common and rarely lead to severe symptoms.

Perhaps a silver lining, Emmons notes that viruses can become less lethal when they mutate.

"It doesn't do the virus any good to kill its host," she said. "So we actually expect to see it become more contagious, but a less serious infection."

Still, she says, vulnerable or unvaccinated people might not be able to survive a weakened infection. It's not clear how many more times the virus would need to mutate before it causes less severe symptoms, either.