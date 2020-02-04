AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The related video was published on March 28. Capital Metro erroneously reported Route 937 for one of the bus operators that is positive for COVID-19. That route is actually 935.

Capital Metro has learned that five of its staff members — four bus operators and a mechanic — have tested positive for the coronavirus. One of those employees who tested positive died on Saturday, April 4, CapMetro said.

CapMetro released the following statement regarding the employee's death:

"We are deeply saddened to share with you the loss of a long-time member of the Capital Metro family on Saturday, April 4. While a cause of death has not been confirmed, we were made aware earlier this week that he tested positive for COVID-19.

This employee worked in the bus maintenance area and did not interact with the public. His last day on the job was March 16.

The Capital Metro family mourns the passing of our friend and colleague and our thoughts are with his family and loved ones during this time. We ask our Central Texas community to honor our beloved colleague by staying home and using our service for essential trips only."

CapMetro said the mechanic who tested positive works in the bus maintenance area and does not interact with the public. Their last work appearance was on March 16.

"Capital Metro strives to be transparent in our communication with our employees, customers and community, especially during times like these," a spokesperson said. "We are doing our best to provide information about which routes and dates our operators worked so that customers can proactively monitor their health. In addition, we have taken proactive measures over the past weeks that minimize contact between our operators and customers."

The first bus operator last worked on March 25. They drove Route 300 on March 19, 23, 24 and 25. The second bus operator’s last day was March 26 and they drove Route 383 on March 21 and Route 935 on March 23 through 26. The fourth employee, a bus operator, last worked on March 26. The bus operator drove Route 985 on March 19; Route 383 on March 22 and 23; Route 325 On March 24 and 25; and Route 335 on March 26.

The routes for the fourth bus operator, which was announced on April 8, have not been disclosed. Their last day at work was March 24. This person is recovering at home.

RELATED:

Capital Metro now suspending all fares as ridership drops

H-E-B, CapMetro to deliver Help-at-Home kits in Austin to elderly, disabled

CapMetro said anyone who has ridden the routes driven by these operators within the last 14 days should watch their health and contact their health care provider if they develop any symptoms. If symptoms such as fever, sore throat or dry coughs develop, the agency suggests self-isolation to avoid exposing others.

Since learning about these cases, CapMetro has removed the buses driven by these operators from service for additional sanitation. The agency said it started enhanced cleaning measures early in the COVID-19 pandemic by applying a disinfectant to common hand contact areas like poles, handrails, armrests, door handles and stop request buttons throughout the day.

On March 18, CapMetro also started enforcing rear-door boarding to encourage social distancing on its vehicles. It also suspended all fares for the entire month of April to keep customers and operators safe. The agency also continues to monitor vehicles for overcrowding.

RELATED:

Capital Metro changing schedules, boarding bus passengers through rear door, Austin agency announces

Capital Metro employees will have option to telework, company says

"We thank our staff, who continue to deliver a critical service to the Central Texas community during this public health emergency," the spokesperson said. "Capital Metro’s service should only be used for necessary trips, and transit should be reserved for those performing essential work or customers traveling to essential services, like grocery stores and pharmacies."

Additionally, CapMetro has issued a three-week supplemental sick leave program, which is in addition to paid time off already accumulated by an employee, to support team members with homes affected by the virus. It also launched its CapMetro Family Cares program to support such staff members.

"Our thoughts are with our affected employees and their families as we support them during this time," the spokesperson said.

The agency will not be releasing the names or medical updates about the ill at this time.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Democratic National Convention delayed until mid-August due to coronavirus

Coronavirus live updates: Los Angeles mayor urges everyone to wear masks

Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Blue Hole Park closes in Georgetown

A record 6.6 million seek US jobless aid as layoffs mount