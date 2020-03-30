COMAL COUNTY, Texas — A man in Canyon Lake has tested positive for coronavirus after first responders found him dead in his home.

Officials say the case is the second Coronavirus-related death in Comal County.

The man, who was in his 70s, had recently traveled out of state and started showing symptoms last week.

He died in his home Thursday and was tested for the Coronavirus after his death. Results showed he also had the flu and strep throat.

The man’s widow also tested positive for Coronavirus and is quarantined at home just north of Canyon Lake.

The couple is listed as the 10th and 11th cases of coronavirus in Comal County.

First responders who were called out to the couple’s home last week have been quarantined. They include a crew with Canyon Lake fire and EMS and one deputy from the Comal County Sheriff’s Office. None have reported symptoms at this time.

Data released by Comal County leaders Monday morning shows that 142 people have been tested for the Coronavirus. 11 people have tested positive for the virus. Two of them have died and three have recovered.

88 tests came back negative, and 43 have pending results.

In response to the recent developments, Comal County Judge Sherman Krause issued this statement:

“We mourn with those who are suffering as a result of this pandemic and the damage it has done to our community – and we especially mourn with the family and friends of this most recent victim. It remains vitally important for all of us to take the steps necessary to protect ourselves, our loved ones and the most vulnerable among us from contracting coronavirus, and I encourage everyone to do so.”

A Public Health Hotline is offering information regarding the Coronavirus in Comal County. The public can dial 830-221-1120 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on weekdays.

The City of New Braunfels has a separate hotline for questions related to closure orders, the city-wide Stay Home, Work Safe order and more. The City’s COVID-19 Hotline number is: 830-221-4222.

