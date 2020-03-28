SAN ANTONIO — Despite Governor Greg Abbott and San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg assuring people that there are plenty of groceries to go around for everyone, customers continue to stockpile essentials like eggs, meat and toilet paper.

This behavior, along with a change in store hours and the recent "stay home, work safe" order, has led to some difficulty finding and getting what you need when you need it.

Bill Miller Bar-B-Q, County Line, Saltgrass Steakhouse and a number of other restaurants looking to help people get their hands on the essentials.

1) Bill Miller Bar-B-Q

In addition to serving food to customers via drive-thru or pick-up, Bill Miller Bar-B-Q has a deal on toilet paper.

2) The County Line

Similarly, The County Line restaurant has set up the County Line Curbside Marketplace, selling everything from toilet paper, sugar, flour, eggs, bacon, milk and more.

3) Mi Tierra Cafe and Bakery

Or you can stop by Mi Tierra's Mi Mercado Pop-up Shop to get groceries, liquor, or food-to-go. Order online or pick up curbside to keep within social distancing guidelines. An extra bonus? The pop-up shop has special hours for healthcare workers and first responders from 8 to 10 a.m.

4) Stone Werks

Need Eggs? Stone Werks is selling 15 for $3.75.

Stone Werks 𝗪𝗘𝗥𝗞𝗦 𝗔𝗜𝗗 𝗞𝗜𝗧𝗦 are ready! We are starting at 10am . We Ho... pe all our Guests are doing Well and Staying Safe! . ALL 4 Stone Werks Locations have kits ready. Let us know you're here and we'll take it to your car .

5) Saltgrass Steak House

Saltgrass Steak House has set up a market similar to Mi Tierra's. You can call any Saltgrass Steak House location and place an order for pickup.

