SAN ANTONIO — Despite Governor Greg Abbott and San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg assuring people that there are plenty of groceries to go around for everyone, customers continue to stockpile essentials like eggs, meat and toilet paper.
This behavior, along with a change in store hours and the recent "stay home, work safe" order, has led to some difficulty finding and getting what you need when you need it.
RELATED: UPDATE: H-E-B updates purchasing limits for products, here's what you need to know.
RELATED: 'We will overcome this challenge': City issues order to stay home, work safe
Bill Miller Bar-B-Q, County Line, Saltgrass Steakhouse and a number of other restaurants looking to help people get their hands on the essentials.
1) Bill Miller Bar-B-Q
In addition to serving food to customers via drive-thru or pick-up, Bill Miller Bar-B-Q has a deal on toilet paper.
2) The County Line
Similarly, The County Line restaurant has set up the County Line Curbside Marketplace, selling everything from toilet paper, sugar, flour, eggs, bacon, milk and more.
3) Mi Tierra Cafe and Bakery
Or you can stop by Mi Tierra's Mi Mercado Pop-up Shop to get groceries, liquor, or food-to-go. Order online or pick up curbside to keep within social distancing guidelines. An extra bonus? The pop-up shop has special hours for healthcare workers and first responders from 8 to 10 a.m.
4) Stone Werks
Need Eggs? Stone Werks is selling 15 for $3.75.
5) Saltgrass Steak House
Saltgrass Steak House has set up a market similar to Mi Tierra's. You can call any Saltgrass Steak House location and place an order for pickup.
RELATED: Real-time updates: 5 coronavirus deaths in Bexar County; Trump signs stimulus bill
RELATED: Looking for a movie to stream? Here are some top picks for every genre
RELATED: Wondering what food options there are? New website shows takeout in your area
RELATED: KENS 5 viewers share favorite restaurants offering pick-up, delivery
RELATED: Student learns she's valedictorian while working drive-thru because of coronavirus