SAN ANTONIO — Following the announcement of a public health emergency by San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg Friday, March 14, along with a ban on any gatherings of 500 persons or more, many churches are canceling their worship services.
Rather than meeting in person, churches are encouraging attendees to participate in online worship services.
Here is a running list of churches that have announced cancellations:
- The Archdiocese of San Antonio announced that it would be suspending public mass services. Additionally, all schools within the archdiocese will undergo remote teaching from March 23-April 3.
- Concordia Church announced plans to switch to an online-only worship service format this weekend.
- First Presbyterian Church has canceled services for Sunday, March 15 along with activities through next week. Video services will be streamed. Read the release here.
- First Chinese Baptist Church has closed its campus and services will be available online.
- Oak Hills Church announced that all on-campus weekend worship gatherings will be suspended until further notice. An online worship experience will continue to be provided at the regular service times. Read the full release here.
- River City Community Church has canceled all campus events and worship gathering through March 24. Service will be shown via live stream.