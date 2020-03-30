SAN ANTONIO — A house was never the definition of a home for Christy Deike, to her its foundation is love and its framework is support.

"Yes," the mom said as she stared at a photo of her two children, Jada and Steele. "Jada is 18 and Steele is 16."

That's how this rodeo vendor defines her life on wheels.'

"It's what I live in," Deike said. "I was supposed to have 23 days on the road."

But a pandemic has paused Christy's work and now the vehicle that once brought her a sense of adventure is looking to bring someone a sense of peace.

That's where Emily Phillips and Holly Haggard step in. These two Texas women were perfect strangers about a week ago.

"She's like a sister now," Haggard said about Phillips. That's all thanks to a mutual friend and this tough time for healthcare works across the country.

"I've been terrified by this," Phillips said in regards to the pandemic sweeping the world. Her husband is an ER doctor.

"He's bringing home all the germs of all the people he's seeing every day, sometimes a 100 patients," she told KENS 5 via video chat on Monday.

With children at home, the couple agreed they simply couldn't risk it so Phillips put the call out for an RV and Holly answered.

Since then two have created a Facebook group, RVs 4 MDs. The group matches dozens of healthcare workers to strangers letting them borrow their RV, free of charge.

Deike's is one of those volunteers in Fredericksburg.

"It answered a prayer for me," she said. "As far as being able to help in some manner."

Deike is offering up her RV to give a healthcare worker a safe space to rest their head, a room to call their loved ones and a shelter to weather this storm.

The group is looking for volunteers to help match the thousands of people who are now offering up and looking for support. You can volunteer by joining their Facebook group.

