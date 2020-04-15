SAN ANTONIO — Fiesta might be postponed, but there's a new event you can participate in - without leaving your house - and you might even win something.

The San Antonio River Walk announced a new contest - free and open to the public. It's the Virtual River Walk Parade. San Antonians are encouraged to create and decorate a float. Then, record some video of it floating in a tub, sink, birdbath or pool and post it on Facebook.

Submissions are due by noon on Monday, April 20. The Virtual River Walk Parade will air on Facebook at 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 30.

The grand prize? A family four-pack of tickets to the 40th annual Ford Holiday River Parade on Friday, November 27, 2020. The winner will be announced at the end of the parade video online.

The rules say: "Individuals, families, nonprofits, businesses and clubs are all welcome to submit a float. This parade refuses to be taken seriously. Our goal is campy, silly, with tones of Monty Python and Saturday Night Live. We invite everyone to watch it!"

The sample idea above shows a theme based on the "Tiger King" show. Organizers are excited to see a variety of entries made from household objects.

Click here to learn more about the contest rules and how to enter. You can also follow the San Antonio River Walk's official Facebook page for updates.

