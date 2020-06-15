x
California records more than 5,000 coronavirus deaths

On Sunday, the state Department of Public Health reported 148,855 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 5,063 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.
SAN FRANCISCO — California has recorded more than 5,000 COVID-19 deaths as cases continue to climb in several parts of the state. 

Last week, nine counties reported a spike in new cases or hospitalizations, some from Memorial Day holiday gatherings and others from prisons and nursing homes. 

The state is gradually reopening after Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a statewide stay-at-home order on March 19. 

