Boerne ISD will not require masks at schools amid Bexar County mandate

Two Boerne schools fall within Bexar County, where leaders ordered a mask mandate for all students, staff and visitors at county schools.

SAN ANTONIO — On Wednesday, Boerne Independent School District said they will not be requiring masks for students and staff.

In a statement from the school district, they said. "If you want to wear a mask, that’s fantastic, we support you. If you don’t, we support you there as well."

Two Boerne schools, Fair Oaks Ranch and Van Raub elementary schools, do fall within Bexar County where leaders ordered a mask mandate in all Bexar County schools effective immediately.

Here is a statement from BISD below:

“We messaged to those two schools last night to their parents around 7:30 pm, and our messaging was we are aware of the order, we’re researching it based on our location. We’re just inside of Bexar county but our 10 other schools are in Kendall County and we are going right now with our original plan, which is masks are optional for all students and staff. If you want to wear a mask, that’s fantastic, we support you. If you don’t, we support you there as well. We look at the schools, how clean they are, how safe they are with disinfectants and deep cleaning. We’re very comfortable that those students and staff there at those two schools are ready and are safe and we’re looking forward to seeing the results of that.

“As we go forward the number one priority is safety and number two is education and we’re focused on having a great day and having a great first year, and hopefully getting back to normal and not having to worry about mandates and politicizing what a lot of people feel is going on out there. We’re focusing on the kids and focus on getting them ready for their next stage in life.”

Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City Independent School District will also not enforce the mandate, which orders all Bexar County school students, employees, and visitors to wear a mask, including for those fully vaccinated.