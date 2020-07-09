Boerne City Hall scaling down operations after public-facing employee tests positive for coronavirus

The City said that because employees must wear masks and there are glass partitions between them and the public, they believe the risk to the community is low.

BOERNE, Texas — The City of Boerne announced on Sunday night that they would scale down operations at City Hall after a public-facing employee tested positive for coronavirus.

The employee is in the city’s customer service and billing department. The City said that because employees must wear masks and there are glass partitions between them and the public, they believe the risk to members of the community is low.

Officials say they will implement their plan for responding to a positive case. The building will be disinfected on Monday, and while customer service windows will be closed to walk-in customers, payments can still be made online, over the phone, or at the drop box in the City Hall parking lot.