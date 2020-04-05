BOERNE, Texas — Small businesses in Boerne impacted by COVID-19 can now apply for financial grants from the City of Boerne through the "Boerne Strong Stimulus Program."

The unanimous vote by Boerne City Council allows city staff to re-allocate thousands of dollars to assist Boerne residents and business owners impacted by the coronavirus financial fallout.

Here's how the funding is broken down:

$150,000 from electric reserves will be spent as followed: $45,000 equally split between Hill Country Family Services, Hill Country Daily Bread Ministries and Rainbow Senior Center at Kronkosky Place. All three nonprofits have indicated they are able to obtain matching funds from other benefactors as a result of the city’s contribution. $105,000 for small business retention

$200,000 from business recruitment will be shifted to small business retention

The Boerne Strong Stimulus Program will use the $305,000 through an application and review process. Eligibility levels for small business grants are:

1-10 employees eligible for up to $2,500

11-25 employees eligible for up to $5,000

26-50 employees eligible for up to $7,500

“The money can be used to help cover employee costs, rent, utilities and other necessary supplies to run a business,” Mayor Tim Handren said.

If you're looking to apply, click here. The deadline is Friday, May 15.

