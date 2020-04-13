SAN ANTONIO — Boeing is now 3D printing reusable face shields for healthcare workers fighting coronavirus.

One of twelve facilities making the shields is right here in San Antonio, and the first batch of 2,300 is going to the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas, an alternate care site to treat coronavirus patients.

"Boeing is set to produce thousands more face shields per week, gradually increasing production output to meet the growing need for Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) in the United States," the company said in a press release. "Distribution of additional face shields will be coordinated with HHS and FEMA based on immediate needs."

The company says they're also working with the government to transport supplies with their Dreamlifter, a large cargo plane designed to carry component parts of their 787.

