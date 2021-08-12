Blood and Tissue center says blood levels are critical; KENS 5 talks with teenager who counts on blood donations to survive

The good news is, it’s still not too late to help

SAN ANTONIO — The South Texas Blood and Tissue Center has been battling low blood supply levels all year, but as the year closes, they say things are getting critical.

“Normally we have an increase in donations in the October and November months that helps up over the holidays. We didn’t see that increase this year,” Francine Pina Public Relations manager for the South Texas Blood and Tissue center said.

The center says their projections show if they don’t receive a holiday donation surge before the end of the year, they could run out. Which is bad news for patients with illnesses like Naomi Hennesey.

“I have an illness called Thalassemia and it means my body doesn’t make enough red blood cells,” Naomi Hennesey said.

Due to her illness she has to receive around 40 blood transfusions a year, and if supply runs out things could get scary for her and her family.

“Because she’s had hundreds of blood transfusions over the years it is very hard to find her a match donor,” Naomi’s mom Annette Hennesey said.

“It’s scary that there’s such a low blood shortage,” Naomi Hennesey said.

“I think Christmas is about giving, loving your neighbors, and sharing in some way that you can. I can’t think of a better way to love somebody than to give up an hour of your time to help someone have the best health they can have,” Annette Hennesey said.

With families back home for the holidays the blood and tissue center will be taking donations everyday except Christmas. Anyone 16-years-old and older and healthy can donate.

“We need people to come in today, the 23rd, the 24th, the 26th so we have the necessary blood on hand,” Pina said.