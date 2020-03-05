MADRID, Spain — As countries across the world seek to get their economies back on track after coronavirus lockdowns are over, bicycles are being seen as a way for some commuters to avoid unsafe crowding on trains and buses.

Cycling activists from Germany to Peru are trying to use the moment to get more bike lanes, or widen existing ones, even if it's just a temporary measure to make space for commuters on two wheels.

The standouts are Copenhagen, the capital of Denmark, where half of the daily commuters are cyclists, and the Netherlands, with its vast network of bike lanes. But countries elsewhere are catching up at different speeds.

