Biker groups encourage Guadalupe Regional Medical Center workers during parade

The bikers paraded around the hospital in a sign of solidarity, letting the hard workers inside know that they are appreciated.

SEGUIN, Texas — Sunday morning five different motorcycle groups drove to the Guadalupe Regional Medical Center in Seguin where hundreds of hospital workers have been working tirelessly around the clock during the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s in the news everyday but it starts to fade out. We start to feel comfortable and we can’t let down our guard,” Paul Najarian said.

“We’re doing what we can to just let them know we’re behind them 100%,” Najarian said.

It all started with a Facebook post from the City of Seguin. In it they talk about the difficulties many healthcare workers have faced the past year and a half.

“If you come to work every day to care for patients and see the things you have to see day in and out, it’s a battle,” Guadalupe Regional Medical Center Chief Medical Officer Robert Haynes said.

When Robert Perez and his friends got word, they decided to put something special together for the workers at the facility.

“We can’t do what they do. What they do is above and beyond the call of duty, and we thank them every day for it,” Najarian said.

“When you see that the community is involved and realize what you’re going through to care for them it makes a difference,” Haynes said.

The bikers hope the random act of kindness is just the first of many to come to the Guadalupe Regional Medical Center.