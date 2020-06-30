Beyond COVID-19: San Antonio's resilient economy embraces the future | COMMERCE STREET

SAN ANTONIO — The Commerce Street podcast, like much of San Antonio, has seen a shift because of coronavirus. Eyewitness News reporter Erica Zucco and producer Kristin Dean are both working from their homes, and the torrent of news coverage put this project on hold. Now that we’re back- we’re examining a completely different economy and business landscape. When we recorded a coronavirus podcast in February- impact was still hypothetical. Manufacturers thought the effects might trickle down. But tourism industry officials were optimistic and at the time- Fiesta was still on for April. It's a much different story now.
There will be many angles to cover- but today- as many San Antonians find themselves furloughed, unemployed or concerned for the future- we talk with the San Antonio Economic Development Foundation’s SA Works Executive Director, Romanita Matta Barrera, about short and long term plans to get San Antonio back to work and which industries are actually on the rise compared to the start of 2020.
Please enjoy this episode of Commerce Street below: