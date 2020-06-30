Beyond COVID-19: San Antonio's resilient economy embraces the future | COMMERCE STREET

SAN ANTONIO — The Commerce Street podcast, like much of San Antonio, has seen a shift because of coronavirus. Eyewitness News reporter Erica Zucco and producer Kristin Dean are both working from their homes, and the torrent of news coverage put this project on hold. Now that we’re back- we’re examining a completely different economy and business landscape. When we recorded a coronavirus podcast in February- impact was still hypothetical. Manufacturers thought the effects might trickle down. But tourism industry officials were optimistic and at the time- Fiesta was still on for April. It's a much different story now.