Bexar County Vaccine Progress: Nearly 900,000 people have received at least one dose

KENS 5 is tracking the latest numbers from the coronavirus pandemic as well as the vaccine efforts in San Antonio and across Texas.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas — We're tracking the latest numbers from the coronavirus pandemic as well as the vaccine efforts in San Antonio and across Texas.

Vaccine Progress in Bexar County

Across Bexar County, over 1.559 million vaccine doses have been administered, as of May 27.

891,659 Bexar County residents have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, representing 53.7 % of the county's population eligible to receive a vaccination.

Bexar County residents have received of the coronavirus vaccine, representing 53.7 % of the county's population eligible to receive a vaccination. 712,767 Bexar County residents are fully vaccinated , representing 46.3 % of the county's population eligible to receive a vaccination.

Bexar County residents are , representing 46.3 % of the county's population eligible to receive a vaccination. 178,899 Bexar County residents 10.8% have not yet received their second vaccine dose.

In Bexar County, there are 1,661,614 people aged 12 and older. As of May 27, 19,608 Bexar County residents ages 12-15 had received at least one vaccine dose.

The CDC states that "when a high percentage of the community is immune to a disease (through vaccination and/or prior illness)," that community will have reached herd immunity, "making the spread of this disease from person to person unlikely."

63,870 vaccines were administered last week in Bexar County, according to DSHS; a total of 1.559 million vaccine doses have been administered in the county since vaccination efforts began in December.

Across Texas, 10.076 million residents are fully vaccinated. In total, the state has administered 21.831 million vaccine doses, as of May 27. Texas is in the middle of the pack among the rest of the states, with between 33 to 45 percent of its population fully vaccinated, as of May 26:

Bexar County COVID-19 Trends

This week's update of the Warning Signs and Progress Indicators for Bexar County saw Bexar County holding steady at the low-risk level for another week. The positivity rate dropped over the last week from 2.3% to 1.3%, as of Monday, May 24.

The county's seven-day moving average of daily COVID-19 is 139 cases per day. That number is down 22 over last week.

Coronavirus symptoms

The symptoms of coronavirus can be similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, and diarrhea, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure, and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

Experts determined there was consistent evidence these conditions increase a person's risk, regardless of age:

Chronic kidney disease

COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)

Obesity (BMI of 30 or higher)

Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant

Serious heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies

Sickle cell disease

Type 2 diabetes

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread...

Between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet).

Through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes or talks. These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.

Some recent studies have suggested that COVID-19 may be spread by people who are not showing symptoms.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, not your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

Find a Testing Location

City officials recommend getting a COVID-19 test if you experience fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea.