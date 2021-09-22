Bexar County to resume in-person jury trials in October

Judge Ron Rangel said the county will begin in-person jury proceedings on October 4, picking up where they left off in the summer.

SAN ANTONIO — In-person jury trials will resume in Bexar County in October, according to Judge Ron Rangel.

"Based on the current low positivity rates, transmission rates, and Health & Safety protocols now in place, we will begin in-person jury proceedings on October 4, 2021," Rangel said in a message to county judges. "We will resume the trial and in-person schedules we had this summer, picking up where we left off."

Rangel said that he had recently spoken to local health experts who said that a fourth wave and winter surge is possible because unvaccinated children are regularly gathering indoors at schools. He noted concerns about the Delta variant, and encouraged vaccinations.