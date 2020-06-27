x
Skip Navigation

San Antonio's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | San Antonio, Texas | KENS5.com

coronavirus

Bexar County sheriff's deputy on ventilator fighting COVID-19, sheriff's office confirms

The state has seen an unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases.

SAN ANTONIO — A Bexar County Sheriff's Deputy is on a ventilator, fighting COVID-19, the sheriff's office confirmed Friday night.

Officials declined to name the deputy. 

As of Friday, 699 people remained hospitalized with the novel coronavirus, while 107 people were on ventilators.

The news comes days after deputy Timothy De La Fuente was laid to rest. De La Fuente died after contracting COVID-19.

The state has seen a surge in COVID-19 cases, prompting Governor Greg Abbott to shut down bars and reduce restaurant capacity.

RELATED: Visitation to be held Wednesday for Deputy Timothy De La Fuente

RELATED: As other Texas counties hire professionals to clean their jails of COVID-19, Bexar County leaves it to the inmates and jailers.

RELATED: Bexar Co. Sheriff's Office provides honor escort for Deputy Timothy De La Fuente's remains