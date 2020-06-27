Bexar County sheriff's deputy on ventilator fighting COVID-19, sheriff's office confirms

The state has seen an unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases.

SAN ANTONIO — A Bexar County Sheriff's Deputy is on a ventilator, fighting COVID-19, the sheriff's office confirmed Friday night.

Officials declined to name the deputy.

As of Friday, 699 people remained hospitalized with the novel coronavirus, while 107 people were on ventilators.

The news comes days after deputy Timothy De La Fuente was laid to rest. De La Fuente died after contracting COVID-19.