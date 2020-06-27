Bexar County sheriff's deputy on ventilator fighting COVID-19, sheriff's office confirms

SAN ANTONIO — A Bexar County Sheriff's Deputy is on a ventilator, fighting COVID-19, the sheriff's office confirmed Friday night.
Officials declined to name the deputy.
As of Friday, 699 people remained hospitalized with the novel coronavirus, while 107 people were on ventilators.
The news comes days after deputy Timothy De La Fuente was laid to rest. De La Fuente died after contracting COVID-19.
The state has seen a surge in COVID-19 cases, prompting Governor Greg Abbott to shut down bars and reduce restaurant capacity.
RELATED: As other Texas counties hire professionals to clean their jails of COVID-19, Bexar County leaves it to the inmates and jailers.