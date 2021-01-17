Bexar County sees highest 7-day coronavirus infection average since pandemic began

“With vaccines starting to trickle in our community, we’d have to ask you please do not let you guard down,” Mayor Nirenberg said.

SAN ANTONIO — Major General Jimmie Keenan with WellMed Medical Management talked about the frustration people are feeling when they want to make an appointment for a coronavirus vaccine and can’t.

“I had one couple that called 400 times and they just kept dialing because they said there were not giving up,” Major General Keenan said.

It’s extremely frustrating because we’ve just seen the highest seven day average for people infected with the coronavirus since the pandemic began.

“We’re seeing another big increase in cases in our community,” San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg said.

2,840 new cases of the coronavirus were reported in Bexar County Saturday night, bringing the total cases in our area to 146,343 people infected since the pandemic began. The seven-day moving average is now 2,251 cases per day, a record.

Mayor Nirenberg says even with vaccines beginning to be distributed in the area, we are far from being in the clear.

“With vaccines starting to trickle in our community, we’d have to ask you please do not let you guard down,” Mayor Nirenberg said.

The mayor promises a fierce fight to deliver more doses.