Bexar County COVID risk level drops to low for first time since June

September is on pace to record the community's fewest number of cases since May.

SAN ANTONIO — For the first time since June 13, the coronavirus risk level for the San Antonio area is in its lowest threshold.

The update was reflected on Metro Health's online dashboard Wednesday, with the same page showing that hospitalizations and case rates were all low as well.

Another 198 COVID-19 infections were tallied Wednesday, continuing a trend of improvement that Bexar County has been able to maintain through the start of the new school year and the arrival of fall. September has averaged 428 new cases a day thus far, down from 735 in August and 961 in July.

The pandemic's grip on local hospitals – which once upon a time resulted in the temporary suspension of elective surgeries, organization of field hospitals and nurses experiencing burnout – has also loosened. On Wednesday there were 132 patients receiving treatment for their symptoms, which is down 37% since Sept. 1.

The Centers for Disease Control also indicate that Bexar County has low community risk for COVID-19, along with most other counties in Texas.

The focus now continues to turn toward vaccination efforts and helping small business recover from the lingering effects of lockdown.

Nearly 642,000 COVID-19 infections have been reported in Bexar County, while more than 5,000 residents have died from virus complications.

