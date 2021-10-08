Judge Wolff mandates mask use in Bexar County's government facilities

The order also recommends that anyone 10 years of age and older wear a mask in public spaces where social distancing isn't possible.

SAN ANTONIO — Citing the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus and lingering public health threat, Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff implemented a mandate requiring anyone 10 years old and up to wear a mask in government buildings and facilities.

The order was announced Tuesday evening, hours after a district court judge cleared the way for such actions by issuing a restraining order against Gov. Greg Abbott's ban on them. Metro Health has also since issued a directive requiring masks to be worn by students, staff and visitors at all schools in the country.

While Wolff's executive order doesn't mandate face coverings in all public spaces, it does "encourage" anyone older than 9 to wear one inside businesses or outside when social distancing isn't possible.

The CDC recently revised its mask-wearing guidance to recommend that everyone wear masks indoors when social distancing isn't possible, regardless of vaccination status, due to the delta variant.

The county judge's order also requires commercial businesses to post a visible policy indicating any health and safety procedures being undertaken, such as face masks, temperature checks or contactless payment.