Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff signs executive order shutting down San Antonio bars

Bars will have to close starting this Thursday, December 10, due to a significant increase in local COVID-19 cases and the positivity rate increasing, too.

SAN ANTONIO — In Bexar County the rate of coronavirus infections is climbing, and the safety measures taken so far by the state, county and city are just not working.

“We knew we would have a problem after Thanksgiving, and quite frankly it jumped higher than I thought it was going to,” Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff.

Judge Nelson Wolff said after the Thanksgiving break, the infection rate in Bexar County climbed over 15%.

“We jumped from 9.4% to that level in just one week. So that’s the indication we are going to continue to have some problems for a while,” Judge Wolff said.

On Tuesday, Judge Wolff signed an executive order closing bars in the county starting Thursday.

"We're struggling. It’s very hard because we don't know how long we're going to be shut down again," Bonds 007 Rock Bar John Eguia said.

Eguia says this is the second time he’s having to shut down his business and says he just doesn’t understand why bars are the only businesses being restricted.

“What’s the difference between have two beers and having a beer and a sandwich?” Eguia asked.

Judge Wolff says they’re just enforcing the rules and guidelines put out by the state, but says if things continue getting worse more actions will need to be taken.